Watch: Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor Hosted Farah Khan's Pre-Birthday Lunch On Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Set

Farah Khan's birthday celebrations started early this year. While Farah Khan's birthday falls on January 9, her Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa co-judges and hosts organised a pre-birthday bash a day before, and that too on the sets of the show. Farah Khan shared a video on Instagram giving us a sneak peek into the celebratory lunch - a lavish meal brought to the sets by Malaika Arora. But it wasn't Malaika Arora who prepared the food; it came from Arjun Kapoor's house! As Farah Khan joked in the video, "Malaika Arora, with her own hands, called Arjun Kapoor and got this food delivered from his home." Now do you want to know what the meal comprised? Keep reading.

In the video, we can see Raveena Tandon, Rithvik Dhanjani and others along with Malaika Arora enjoying the food while Farah Khan shot the clip. There is mutton pulao, rajma and aloo, which looked delicious as Farah Khan said, "Thank you Arjun Kapoor for the lovely food." We can also see white rice, raita and tikki-like snack on the table.

This is not the first time a celebrity brought home-cooked food to the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Not too long ago, contestant Shoaib Ibrahim brought 20 kgs of biryani cooked by actor-wife Dipika Kakar. The actress revealed in a vlog that she used 10 kgs of chicken and 8 and a half kgs of rice to make the biryani. She also made raita with 6 kgs of curd to go with the biryani. Read the full story here.

