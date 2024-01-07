Kiara Advani's Sunday Table Was Grand, Elaborate, And Comforting - See Pic

Photo Credit: Instagram/Kiara Advani

We just love how candid Kiara Advani is on social media. We often see her sharing glimpses of her personal life mostly comprising family, fun, and food. It was no different this time. Kiara recently took to Instagram to share her Sunday lunch and trust us, it was quite an elaborate one. In the first story, we can see a beautifully laid table, with glasses, coasters, and banana leaves. No points for guessing, yes, it was a South Indian meal!

Curated by Chef Marina Balakrishnan, who goes by the name 'thatthalasserygirl' on Instagram, it was a traditional South Indian meal. As per the picture, the thali included rice, appe, sambhar, dal, sabzi, and several condiments including pachadi and inji puli. We could also see a drink served on the sides, with papad. Sharing the picture, Kiara added a heart emoji to it. Take a look:

The meal looks scrumptious, isn't it? If you too want to enjoy a traditional South Indian thali like Kiara Advani, here's a surprise for you. We got you a banana leaf thali option that includes some of the most traditional recipes. Click here to learn more.

So what are you waiting for? Prepare the recipes and put together a meal, Kiara Advani-style.