What's Christmas Without...' Malaika Arora Reveals Contents Of Her Christmas Dinner At Home

The holiday season is synonymous with warmth, joy, and the delightful aroma of festive feasts. Christmas, in particular, sees families and friends coming together, creating memories around tables laden with hearty meals. This year, Malaika Arora celebrated the season in grand style, sharing glimpses of her Christmas dinner on social media. Malaika Arora, known for her impeccable taste and style, rang in Christmas surrounded by her family and friends. The actress took to Instagram to offer a sneak peek into her festive celebrations, showcasing a visual feast that reflected the spirit of the season.

The festivities commenced on Sunday and culminated in a grand dinner spread at home sharing good food with loved ones. Among the highlights was the quintessential mulled wine, setting the perfect festive tone. She wrote on the picture, "What's Christmas without some mulled wine." Well, we completely agree.

In the next picture, Malaika is standing with her son Arhaan in front of the sumptuous meal spread, She expressed her joy, stating, "My heart and table are full." The spread had beautifully decorated focaccia bread, muffins, tea cakes and more.

The Instagram story further revealed a festive cream/yellow-coloured cake adorned with golden and white stars and a green Christmas tree, capturing the essence of the holiday spirit.

Not stopping there, Malaika shared images of a meticulously decorated dinner table, featuring an abundance of greens and flickering candles. Plates were neatly arranged with cutlery and folded napkins, creating an inviting ambience for the Christmas revelry.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Malaika extended her wishes, saying, "MERRY CHRISTMAS. Love, happiness, good health to all."

Malaika Arora's Christmas festive extravaganza serves as an inspiration for all those looking to celebrate Christmas with style, love, and a delectable spread that brings people together.