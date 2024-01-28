Mira Rajput Kapoor Reveals Her Dad's Gobhi Shalgam Achaar Is 'Kapoor Fav'

Check out Mira Kapoor's special winter achaar. (Photo: Instagram/ mira.kapoor)

Home-cooked meals are food for the soul. We don't know about you, but Mira Rajput Kapoor agrees on this. Time and again, Mira keeps sharing her love for all things delicious. Her love for food is well-documented on her social media timeline. On Sunday, she added another chapter to her foodie series. Through her latest post, Mira gave her Instagram family a glimpse of her father's culinary skills. She shared a picture of her plate featuring a home-cooked meal on her Instagram Story. We could see some plain rice served alongside bhindi ki sabzi and what looks like dum aloo. The plate also features a dry vegetable dish that appears to be lauki ki sabzi. But the highlight of the meal was her "Dad's gobhi shalgam achaar" which translates to cauliflower-turnip pickle. The picture also showed a glimpse of a bowl full of black dal. Sharing the picture she added a hashtag, "Kapoor fav." Check out Mira Rajput's post here:

This is not the first time Mira has shared her love for homemade Gobhi-Shalgam achaar. In December 2022, she was stopped at the airport for carrying this achaar.

Posting a photo from the incident, she wrote on Instagram, "When you get stopped at the airport for carrying homemade, filled with love and winter, Gobhi-Shalgam achaar (cauliflower-turnip pickle)." She added, "You know you are as Punjabi as it gets." Elaborating on the funny food situation, she wrote, "And then the official laughed...Achaar hai, jaane do (It is a pickle, let it go)."

Mira's foodie escapades often come with healthy diet goals. Recently Mira decided to throw some light on her healthy diet practices by conducting an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram. When a fan asked her "opinion on alcohol consumption" Mira was quick to confess that she doesn't drink.

Another fan wanted to know if Mira was a vegan throughout her life and has never consumed meat even once. To this Shahid Kapoor's better half revealed, "I am lacto-vegetarian. Never eaten meat before."

