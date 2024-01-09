Mira Kapoor On Her Favourite Gujarati Food, Alcohol And More: Highlights From Her AMA Session

Mira Kapoor recently held an AMA session on Instagram (Photo Credit: Instagram/ mira.kapoor)

Mira Kapoor often regales us with glimpses into her foodie adventures. However, she is also known to balance her indulgences with healthy diet practices. Recently, the star held an 'Ask Me Anything' Session on Instagram stories that shed further light on her food preferences. From her favourite Gujarati dish to her take on alcohol, her fans and followers asked her a wide range of questions. She also revealed which meal forms her favourite part of the day. Find out more about it below.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt Spills The Beans On Her Favourite Foods In Latest Instagram AMA Session

Firstly, an Instagram user asked her for her opinion on alcohol consumption. Mira Kapoor simply mentioned that she doesn't drink.

Another person wanted to know if she was vegan and whether she had ever consumed meat. Mira specified that she is "lacto-vegetarian" and that she has never eaten meat.

Now, we come to some of Mira's favourites. She revealed that the Gujarati dish she likes the most is Undhiyu. She further stated, "All my friends know I love it. So they all send me their homemade undhiyu. There was a week when someone sent me a dabba every day. Now I know whose house has the yummiest... hehe."

Next, she revealed that her favourite part of the day is breakfast. "I love my breakfast, especially after a good workout. And it's my me-time," she wrote. She also explained that she likes "reading the newspaper along with it cause we really have enough screen time during the day".

Also Read: 'Any Day, Any Time' - Mira Kapoor Reveals Her Go-To Food And Drink Combo

One of her followers wanted to know her favourite seasonal fruits. Mira shared three of her preferred ones: safeda aam [a type of mango], litchi and sitaphal [custard apple].

In another question, two of her pet peeves turned out to be food-related. Mira shared that people talking with food in their mouths and messy eaters bother her.

Before this, in another AMA session some months back, Mira Kapoor revealed her usual breakfast dishes, daily diet rituals and her favourite pickle. Check out the full story here.

Also Read: 'Chawal And Aloo For Life' - A Look At Masaba Gupta's AMA Session