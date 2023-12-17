Alia Bhatt Spills The Beans On Her Favourite Foods In Latest Instagram AMA Session

Alia Bhatt revealed her favourite foods in an AMA session. (Image Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt's journey in Bollywood has been truly inspiring. From starting her career with 'Student Of The Year' to now featuring in films such as 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', 'Rock Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', and more, she has come a long way. Her exceptional acting skills have made her a role model for many. But apart from this, what we also love about her is that she is a passionate foodie. Whether she's on set, travelling, or simply relaxing at home, she makes sure to keep her fans updated with gastronomic adventures. Recently, Alia spilled the beans on her favourite foods in an 'Ask Me Anything' (AMA) session on Instagram, and we can't help but relate.

In the session, one fan asked the actress what her favourite food was. However, it seems like Alia couldn't help but mention not one, but four different food combinations. "Poha and chaas, French fries, dal chawal + bhindi + tamatar ki sabzi + tadka dahi, spaghetti," she wrote. We totally loved how she spilled the beans for us and also how diverse she is with her food choices. Take a look at her full story here:

This is not the first time that Alia has held an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram. If you follow her regularly, you'd know she keeps doing this to stay engaged with her fans. Once, her fans asked her several different questions, providing us with interesting insights. She was asked whether she loved Indian food the most, if she's a foodie, if she skips breakfast, among many more. You can read all about it here.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in the movie 'Jigra,' which will be directed by Vasan Bala. The movie is produced by the actress's own production company, Eternal Sunshine Production, along with Dharma Productions. The film is slated to release on September 27, 2024.

We can't wait to see more foodie insights from Alia Bhatt. What do you think she'll share next?