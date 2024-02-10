Farah Khan, Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Jaaved Jaaferi Enjoy Lunch On Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Sets

Farah Khan and Malaika Arora are co-judges of the talent show.

Filmmaker Farah Khan has shared another enticing food video from behind the scenes of the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. The clip features Farah's co-judge Malaika Arora, the show's host Gauahar Khan, and Jaaved Jaaferi who has appeared on the show as a guest. The video begins with a tantalising bowl of khatta aloo sabzi garnished with fresh coriander leaves. As the camera pans, we glimpse baingan tawa fry followed by keema, white rice, and yellow dal. Additionally, a sneak peek of pavs aka buns adds to the culinary delight. During the clip, Farah is heard saying, "For poor Rithvik (Dhanjani, Gauahar's co-host), we have dal." Malaika then inquires, "Mere liye kya hai? [What is here for me?]" to which Farah responds with warmth, "Tere liye bahut sab hai. Sab tere liye hi hai. [There's plenty for you. Everything is just for you.]"

While captioning the video, Farah Khan wrote, "All jhalak shoots revolve around... FOOOODDDD! as should all shoots."

A few days ago, Farah Khan treated her followers to another glimpse of the foodie scenes from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. What made this meal particularly special was the contribution of actor Arshad Warsi, who prepared a mouthwatering Raan Biryani for the team. With a confident smile, Arshad assures them, "You will love it, I'm telling you." In the video, Farah reveals that the vadi dish and baingan fry were from her kitchen. However, the show stealer was obviously Arshad's biryani. Malaika sends air kisses to Arshad in appreciation for his culinary skills. Farah, unable to resist the temptation, starts serving herself the biryani. Malaika teasingly questions, "What are you doing Farah? How about asking somebody else first?" After apologising, Farah continues to help herself, unable to resist the delectable dish, asserting, "Too good." Malaika playfully remarks, "So this is seniority." Farah praises the biryani, noting, "I love it. There's anda [egg] and aloo [potato] in it." Arshad chips in, mentioning, that there's meat in it too. Click here for the full story.

We can't wait to share more foodilicious stories shared by Farah Khan.