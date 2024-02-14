Watch: Farah Khan And Malaika Arora Relish Yakhni Pulao On Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Set

Farah Khan and Malaika Arora's feasting on set continued (Photo: Instagram/ farahkhankunder)

Recently, Farah Khan has been giving her Instagram followers frequent updates on what goes on behind the scenes of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. What attracts our attention is the delicious food she enjoys with Malaika Arora and other celebrities. Farah's latest video shows the duo relishing an aromatic rice delicacy as well as a yummy-looking roast chicken dish. For the meal, they are joined by Rithvik Dhanjani. In the Instagram reel, Farah is seen opening a pressure cooker to reveal the dish inside. She explains that it is yakhni pulao that has come from her house and that it is Malaika's "favourite".

She orders Rithvik, "Tu sirf chawal khana (You eat rice only)." Next, she also gives us a glimpse of a container with roast chicken. The large pieces are generously covered in a reddish spice mix. Farah asks Malaika if she can cut some of the chicken for her. Her response is faint, which prompts Farah to inquire why. Malaika says that the state of her voice is because "they are overworking me". Rithvik also makes fun of her and their banter continues. To know more, watch the complete video below.

Before this, Farah and Malaika savoured an on-set lunch with Gauahar Khan and Jaaved Jaaferi. Together, they feasted on scrumptious treats like khatta aloo sabzi, baingan tawa fry, keema pav, white rice, and yellow dal. Check out the complete story here.

On the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Farah Khan and Malaika Arora once had the chance to try a special biryani made by Arshad Warsi. In the reel, Malaika is seen sending air kisses to Arshad for bringing the dish. Farah starts serving herself the biryani and Malaika says, "What are you doing Farah? How about asking somebody else first?" Farah apologises but continues to serve herself as it's "too good". Read the full story here.

