This Is The Last Malaika Arora-Farah Khan Food Video From Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Enjoy

Farah Khan shared this image. (courtesy: FarahKhan)

On Saturday, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 got its winner, when Manisha Rani lifted the coveted trophy. Among the many memorable aspects of the dance reality show, Farah Khan's delightful food videos from the sets always captivated her fans. Now, the filmmaker has shared a final lunch video from the finale day, and it's impossible not to pay attention. In the clip shared on Instagram, Farah's co-judges Malaika Arora and Arshad Warsi, along with the host Gauahar Khan, can be spotted. As a bonus, guest Huma Qureshi is also seen, whom Farah described as "fokat fantush." The video begins with Farah explaining that everyone had brought something special from their homes for lunch, as it was the last day of the shoot.

Malaika Arora is seen happily showing off her vegetarian spread, including dahi kadhi, aloo gobhi, methi paratha, and gajar ka halwa. Next, Arshad Warsi reveals his contribution - hara keema that he brought from his home. Gauahar Khan then mentions how her mother had sent khichda for lunch.

Farah Khan then turns the camera towards Huma Qureshi, referring to her as "Ek fokat fantush khana khane aayi hai idhar [She's here to eat for free]” in jest. When Huma asks Farah what she has brought, the director reveals a large vessel filled with mutton biryani. Lastly, Farah points to a chicken dish --- her famous roast --- that she brought due to "public demand."

Captioning the video, Farah Khan wrote, “Epic Finale needed an EPIC LUNCH!! Will miss our food sessions guyyyssss,” and dropped some black heart emojis.

As soon as Farah Khan shared the video, fans and fellow celebrities flooded the comment section with their reactions. Fashion designer Ken Ferns wrote, “Hahahaa MAHA VEG meal.” Actress Anuupriyaa Parmar commented “Yummy”. Tanishaa Mukerji, who was also one of the contestants on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, dropped heart-eyed emojis. Bakhtiyaar Irani exclaimed, “Wooowwwww such good food" and Delnaaz Irani shared faces with tears of joy.

Take a look at the video below:

Earlier, Farah Khan shared another fun food video from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. The video featured other judges, show hosts, and the cast of Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay - Guru Randhawa and Saiee Manjrekar, who visited the show to promote their film. Take a look:

Will you also miss Farah Khan's food video just like us?