Inside Malaika Arora, Farah Khan And Arshad Warsi's Foodgasm On Jhalak Set

Farah shared this image. (courtesy: FarahKhan)

Farah Khan has treated her followers to a delightful video from the sets of the dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. The filmmaker posted a clip featuring her co-judges, Malaika Arora and Arshad Warsi. We also see the guests Guru Randhawa and Saiee Manjrekar, who paid a visit to the show to promote their upcoming film, Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay. The clip opens with Farah asking Malaika, “Malaika, aaj khane mein kya aya hai? [Malaika, what are you having today?]” To which, a super excited Malaika responds, “Fish curry aya hai meri mummy [Joyce Arora] k ghar se on popular demand. Mutton fry, and pudina aloo [We have fish curry prepared by my mother on popular demand. Then there is mutton fry and pudina aloo].” Farah then shows what she has brought for lunch. We can see bhindi fry, dahi vada and more.

Towards the end of the video, Arshad Warsi is asked about his contribution to the feast. To which, the actor humorously replies, “Mai aya hu yaha pe. Mujhse zada delicious yaha pe koi nahi hai. [I'm here. There's no one more delicious than me here.]” Sharing the post, Farah Khan wrote, “I think we shoot to EAT! lunch diaries..” Replying to the post, dancer Nicole Concessao said, “Yummmmyyyyy fish curry.” Actress Delnaaz Irani joined in with laughing faces and tears of joy emojis.

Before this, Farah Khan shared another food video featuring Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan and comedian Jaaved Jaaferi. In the video, Farah showcases a mouthwatering spread including khatta aloo, baingan fry, keema, rice, dal, and more. Malaika asks, "Mere liye kya hai? [What is here for me?].” To which, Farah responds, "Tere liye bahut sab hai. Sab tere liye hi hai. [There's plenty for you. Everything is just for you.]” Malaika playfully adds, "Bol pyaar leke aai hu. [Say that I brought love for you.] Gauahar chimes in, "I was going to say dil, jigar, nazar kya hai? Mai tere liye jaan bhi dedu. [What's heart, liver, and sight? I can give my life for you.]”

Farah Khan has directed several movies like Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, Tees Maar Khan, and Happy New Year.