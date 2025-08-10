Too Relatable! Viral Video Perfectly Captures Every Picky Eater's Struggle

We have all met or even lived with that one person who treats mealtime like a high-stakes sorting challenge. Whether it is a friend who is notoriously picky about food or a family member who insists on packing their own snacks for every trip, picky eaters can be both entertaining and irritating. They can turn a simple meal into a slow, careful process, inspecting every bite before eating. Sometimes their habits make everyone laugh, other times they leave you shaking your head. But one thing is certain, their quirks are hard to forget.

A viral Instagram clip has perfectly captured this quirk, and it is making the internet chuckle. In the video, an individual is seen enjoying a plate of pulao but only after carefully removing every single pea from the rice. The caption reads, "We all know one namoona who eats like this." This behaviour is bound to resonate with anyone who has ever had a friend or relative with peculiar eating habits, making it a relatable watch. A side note adds, "Every family has that one nakhrebaaz. Relatable?"

Since being posted, the video has been viewed over 3 million times. The comments section is buzzing with people sharing their own stories. One user admitted, "This namoona is me." Another commented, "So true." "You know about me," wrote one. "I do it with shimla mirch," shared another. "Meri beti same yehi karti hai (My daughter does exactly the same)," said one user. "Yeh toh meri baat ho rahi hai (This is exactly about me)," added another. Many others dropped laughing emojis and tagged friends or siblings they thought fit the bill.

This is not the first time food quirks have gone viral. Earlier, a hilarious Instagram video showed a mother pranking her son by serving him fries that were not made of potatoes but ginger. The clip begins with the woman holding up a large piece of ginger to the camera and slicing it into thin strips resembling fries. With the peel removed, the yellowish ginger looks deceptively like potatoes.She deep-fries the slices until golden brown, tosses them in an orange coloured sauce, and serves them to her son. Click here to read the full story.

Can you relate to this viral video too? Share your thoughts in the comments below!