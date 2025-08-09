Watch: Pastry Chef's Life-Sized Mickey Mouse Chocolate Sculpture Wows The Internet

How much chocolate is too much chocolate? Clearly, never enough for those with a sweet tooth. To take your choco cravings up a notch comes French-Swiss pastry chef and chocolatier Amaury Guichon. One glance at his Instagram handle will make you drool despite your best intentions. From giant chocolate sculptures to delicate edible artworks, his creations are a testament to his skill and mesmerising creativity. Each post feels like stepping into a Willy Wonka dream-only more elegant and unbelievably detailed. Recently, the talented artist showcased his mastery by building an enormous chocolate structure inspired by everyone's childhood cartoon hero, Mickey Mouse.

He began by crafting the protruding mouth and carving the character's eyes. Next, he attached chocolate ears and a nose to the sculpture and created the shoes using the inflated balloon technique. He used the same method to make Mickey Mouse's hands and fingers. After attaching the head and legs to the body, he spray-painted the chocolate statue with edible food colour. The final presentation-complete with a chocolate bowl in Mickey's hand-was a sight to behold. Even Disney reacted to the chef's post, dropping heart-eye emojis in the comment section.

The internet was once again amazed by the chef's creation, with the video garnering 14.4 million views on Instagram. One user wrote, "THIS IS LEGENDARY. I do believe this will live rent-free in my brain forever." Another added, "Never thought I would say this: Mickey Mouse looks so delicious!" Someone commented, "It's so perfect I could never eat it." "As a Disney adult, I strongly approve of this," remarked a user. A viewer said, "Watching this video live from Disney World." Another comment read, "This dude is so awesome. With all the craziness going on in the world, this guy brings out the best in people."

What do you think of the Mickey Mouse chocolate sculpture? Let us know in the comments below!