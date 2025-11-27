This New Honey Developed By Scientists Tastes Like Chocolate And Is Packed With Antioxidants

Imagine a chocolate product with no added sugar, no dairy, and no guilt - yet still rich, aromatic, and indulgent. That is exactly what researchers in Brazil have crafted by pairing two naturally occurring ingredients: cocoa bean shells and bee honey. In a remarkable experiment, scientists have transformed the humble honey jar into a chocolate-scented, nutrient-packed treat using an innovative method that extracts bioactive compounds directly from cocoa waste.

The result, described in a study published in ACS Sustainable Chemistry & Engineering, promises a spoonable chocolate-flavoured honey that could reshape how we experience functional foods. The findings come courtesy of researchers from the State University of Campinas (UNICAMP), with credit to first author Felipe Sanchez Bragagnolo.

Also Read: Scientists Add 30 Times More Vitamin A To Leafy Greens With The New 'Golden Lettuce'

Turning Honey Into Chocolate Naturally

Researchers infused bee honey with bioactive components drawn from cocoa bean shells - the papery husks typically discarded during chocolate production. Instead of using honey merely as a sweetener, the team employed it as the extraction solvent itself. This approach allowed the honey to absorb stimulants such as theobromine and caffeine, known for their cardiovascular benefits, as well as antioxidant-rich phenolic compounds linked to anti-inflammatory activity.

Taste testers reported that the resulting concentrate carried a distinctly chocolate-forward flavour, especially when higher proportions of cocoa shell were used.

Photo For Representation Purpose Only

A Greener Way To Extract Cocoa Goodness

One of the most impressive aspects of the project is its environmentally friendly method. Rather than relying on petrochemical solvents or alcohol, the team used an ultrasound-assisted process. By exposing a mixture of honey and powdered cocoa shells to sound waves, a metal probe generated tiny bubbles that collapsed with high energy. This micro-level activity helped break open plant cell walls, enabling compounds like theobromine, caffeine, and phenolics to infuse into the honey.

The method was first optimised using mandaguari honey, which offered ideal water content and viscosity. Later tests confirmed that the process works across other locally available honey varieties as well.

Also Read: Indian Engineer Builds Hunger-Sensing Device That Automatically Orders Food For You

What Can This Chocolate Honey Be Used For?

With its mix of stimulant alkaloids and antioxidant phenolics, this new chocolate-infused honey opens up exciting food and beverage possibilities. Researchers say it could be:

spooned straight from the jar,

blended into desserts like ice creams or glazes,

used as a chocolate-forward spread,

added to drinks, including espresso, shakes, and cocktails,

or even incorporated into topical cosmetic formulations.

Chocolate-honey's unique profile positions it as both a flavour enhancer and a functional ingredient.