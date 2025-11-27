Indian Engineer Builds Hunger-Sensing Device That Automatically Orders Food For You

Social media is full of quirky food hacks and inventive kitchen shortcuts, but a recent invention by an Indian engineer has pushed creativity into an entirely new realm. Shared in a now-viral Instagram reel, the gadget is designed to solve a problem we all relate to - forgetting to eat on time. In his ongoing series "Inventions You Will Never Think Of", content creator @zikiguy showcased a home-built device that claims to detect hunger and automatically place food orders online.

A Device That Knows When You're Hungry

According to the creator, the wearable device - named MOM (Meal Ordering Module) - clips onto his belt and is designed to sense stomach growls. Once the device identifies the sound of hunger pangs, it jumps into action by automatically ordering food through Zomato. "It's named so because it forces me to have my food on time," he explained in the video.

How The Hunger-Sensing Gadget Works

To make this device, the engineer took his sister's stethoscope, attached a small microphone to record stomach sounds, and built the internal system using a sound sensor, a compact battery and an ESP32 microcontroller. The gadget transmits the collected data to a local server via Wi-Fi.

To complete the build, he also 3D-printed a casing and fitted a switch. The code, he added, can differentiate between hunger levels by analysing the intensity and duration of stomach rumbles. "If it made a longer sound, that means I'm hungrier, and it will order me maybe two pizzas or a full biryani," he said.

Smart Ordering Through Zomato

What makes MOM even more intriguing is its integration with Zomato's MCP server. This allows the device to scan nearby restaurants, check ratings, filter prices, and shortlist the most suitable dish based on the user's past preferences and order history. In the video, the creator rushes to the door to see what the device has purchased and is left surprised by a tall stack of pizza boxes.

Internet Reacts With Amusement

The comments section quickly filled up with witty reactions:

One joked, "Should be featured in unnecessary invention." When asked "how did you test this?" the creator replied he "had to sit a whole day without eating."

One commented, "Brooo, you'll empty my bank balance." Another added, "I guess your engineering degree was useful."

A user wrote, "This video was made based on people with full-time jobs, T&C applied."

Whether MOM will ever become a real-world product remains uncertain, but it has undoubtedly served its purpose online - entertaining food lovers and tech enthusiasts alike.