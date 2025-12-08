Boris Johnson Wears Wings, Attempts 'Cha Cha Slide' For Daughter's Birthday

UK's former Prime Minister Boris Johnson celebrated his daughter Romy's birthday dressed as a pixie and performed the popular "Cha Cha Slide". A video of him dancing while wearing the fairy wings has gone viral on social media.

Romy, who is Boris and Carrie Johnson's second child together, turned four last week. "Last weekend we celebrated my daughter Romy's 4 Birthday (a bit early). We had a fairy and pixie theme party and it was total utter chaos. She loved every minute of it. A huge thank you to some amazing party people that made it such a fun day," wrote Carrie on an Instagram post sharing glimpses from the party.

In the video, Boris can be seen wearing the wings and dancing alongside a performer dressed as Disney's Tinkerbell. Carrie gave her husband a shout-out and praised him for his active participation.

"Also shout out to my amazing husband who not only dressed as a pixie to please our little girl but also attempted the cha cha slide to get everyone on the dancefloor. Legend," Carrie wrote in her post.

Boris and Carrie married in 2021 and share four children. Wilfred is the eldest, followed by Romy, who turns four tomorrow, two-year-old Frank and Poppy, who was born in May.