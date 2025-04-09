Watch: Ostrich Pecks Boris Johnson Through Window, Internet Can't Stop Laughing

A video showing Boris Johnson getting pecked by an ostrich has taken the internet by storm. The clip was shared by his wife, Carrie Johnson. "Too funny not to share," she captioned it. The video shows the former British prime minister in the driver's seat of a vehicle. His toddler is seated close to him as he is driving slowly through what seems to be a wildlife park. The window is down and an ostrich is seen approaching the vehicle. In a flash, the giant bird extends its long neck through the window and gives Boris Johnson a peck. "Ow!" he can be heard shouting, as he then drives away. His toddler erupts into giggles. Watch the complete viral video below:

The comments section was filled with people laughing. Many admitted that they watched the reel on repeat. Here's how some Instagram users reacted to this viral clip:

"I can't stop watching."

"Absolutely love this."

"Brilliant! Thanks for sharing."

"Love this! It's the children's giggles that got me!!! Poor Boris."

"I've got to admit I've watched this over & over! .... The kids' giggles tho."

"So funny! Especially how the little ones just instantly think it's hilarious."

"Absolutely hilarious, watched that more times than I care to admit."

"This is the content I needed today! Brilliant."

"Oh brilliant. I'm sorry but I laughed when the ostrich popped his head in and took a nip. It happened to my husband too when we went to a wildlife park in Hertfordshire. They're such cheeky birds."

Although the exact location where the video was taken has not yet been confirmed, reports reveal that it happened sometime during the Johnson family's vacation in Texas. As per The New York Times, a recent post from Ms. Johnson showed the family at Dinosaur Valley State Park, near Glen Rose, Texas.

