Old Video Of Trudeau Mocking Trump Viral As They Meet Amid Tariff Threat

A five-year-old video of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reportedly mocking US President-elect Donald Trump in front of other world leaders is making rounds on social media as the two leaders met and dined in Florida after Trump's tariff threat on Canada on Saturday.

The video shows Trudeau standing in a huddle with former UK President Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron at a Buckingham Palace function.

The 30-second footage from 2019 shows Johnson asking Macron, "Is that why he was late?"

To this, Trudeau responded mockingly: "He was late because he talked a 40-minute press conference off the top". He went on to add, "You just watched his team's jaws drop to the floor".

I will never forget when Justin Trudeau mocked Trump behind his back.



I hope President Trump concedes nothing to this fraud at their meeting. pic.twitter.com/LmsZx8SUlp — George (@BehizyTweets) November 29, 2024

While no name was mentioned, it was assumed that they were talking about Trump who is known for his long press conferences.

However, a few days later when the incident created a big stir, Trudeau had admitted that they were, in fact, talking about Trump.

Donald Trump imposes tariff on Canada, Mexico

Earlier this week, the 78-year-old US President-elect, who will take office on January 10, said he would slap a 25 percent tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico, accusing them of allowing an "invasion" of the US by illicit drugs and undocumented migrants. He also said a 10 percent tariff on imports would be imposed on China.

For Canada, the stakes of any new tariffs are high as more than three-quarters of Canadian exports went to the US last year and nearly two million Canadian jobs are dependent on trade, reported news agency AFP.

A day after the announcement, Trudeau rushed to the US to meet Trump when the duo dined together at Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

On Saturday morning, Trudeau said that he had an "excellent conversation" with Trump, while leaving to catch a flight back to Canada.