On Camera, Ex-UK Prime Minister Gets A Surprise Peck From Ostrich

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was on a day out, enjoying time with his family at a wildlife park in Texas, but it didn't seem to have gone down well with an ostrich.

In a video shared by Carrie Johnson, the wife of Mr Johnson, the family is seen sitting inside their vehicle when an ostrich approaches them.

Mr Johnson, sitting in the driver's seat, had his son, Wilfred, on the side, leaning out of the seat. The next moment, the ostrich comes close to them and pecks at his hand through the open window, prompting the former Prime minister to move ahead. What was supposed to be a calm and peaceful day at the park turned into a lighthearted adventure.

His wife posted the video to Instagram, saying, "Too funny not to share."

It is not clear which wildlife park they were visiting, but Ms Johnson, earlier, shared a picture of the family at Dinosaur Valley State Park, located close to Glen Rose, Texas.

The family is seen observing deer and an aoudad, a goat-like animal, in other videos uploaded to Ms Johnson's account and seem to be from the same place.

Later in the day, Mr Johnson visited a local restaurant in Lake Granbury with his wife. Stumpy's Lakeside Grill in Granbury hosted the two and shared a photo on its Facebook page, writing, "We are so honoured to have him as our guest!!"

Mr Johnson, who served as UK PM from 2019 until 2022, has often been caught on camera in funny or awkward situations. His unplanned comedic situations, such as being caught on a zipline or bringing up Peppa Pig in corporate meetings, have caught the public's attention several times.