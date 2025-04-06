Watch: Woman Pranks Child With Ginger Fries Instead Of Potato, Video Is Viral

French fries are a potato snack beloved across the world. A video showing a woman pranking a boy (who seems to be her son) by serving him fries not made with potatoes has taken Instagram by storm. The reel begins with the woman holding up a large ginger to the camera. She then starts cutting it into thin, long slices to resemble potato fries. The peel has been removed so the yellowish colour of the ginger also looks convincingly like that of potatoes. The woman proceeds to deep-fry the slices until they turn golden brown.

She doesn't stop there. She also tosses the fries in an orange-coloured sauce by shaking them inside a container. Once they're well coated, she transfers them to a plate and goes up to the boy. She hands him the plate and he takes one fry without looking up from his laptop (he is also wearing headphones and is plugged in). Unawares, he takes a bite of the snack and immediately realises that it's not made of potato at all. His facial expressions reflect a strong reaction to the unexpected pungent taste of the ginger. Watch the complete viral video below:

Although the video was first posted some months ago, it has continued to make the rounds online and clock millions of views. Many people found the frank funny, while others thought it was "wicked." Some admitted that they wouldn't mind actually tasting the ginger fries. A few joked about the health benefits of ginger.

Read some of the reactions below:

"This is straight villainous."

"Wickedness on a different level."

"You should be able to smell that from a mile away."

"Now stop playing video games!"

"I'd love to try those. I enjoy ginger in all its forms."

"Love ginger. So I wouldn't mind eating that."

"But it's good for your throat."

"He's not getting sick the whole year."

"That's so mean! Do it again."

"The step back to watch the plan unfold before you is greattt."

