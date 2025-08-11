Best Cooking Oils For Deep Frying: Doctor Recommends These 4 Safe Options

Deep frying can be a delicious way to prepare food, but surely not the healthiest. This cooking method comes with several dangers and health risks. It significantly increases the amount of fat, making food items calorie-dense. Heavy consumption of deep-fried foods is also linked with several health issues, including an increased risk of obesity, heart disease, high cholesterol and much more. However, you cannot completely avoid deep frying. Sometimes, it's the craving for deep-fried foods or the need to deep fry during food preparation. Choosing the right oil for deep frying is one of the easiest ways to reduce the side effects associated with it.

Dr. Saurabh Sethi, a Harvard-trained gastroenterologist, popularly known as the gut doctor, shared 4 cooking oils that can be used for deep frying.

"Deep frying is not the healthiest cooking method, but for occasional use, these are your best oil choices," he said in the video.

Best cooking oils for deep frying

1. Refined coconut oil

Refined coconut oil is rich in saturated fats and has a smoke point of about 400 degrees Fahrenheit. It can withstand high temperatures without breaking down. Some studies suggest it may have health benefits, although moderation is essential.

2. Refined olive oil

"It is rich in monounsaturated fats and has a high smoke point of around 456 degrees Fahrenheit. Remember, extra virgin olive oil is not a good choice for deep frying," Dr. Sethi said.

Olive oil is renowned for its heart-healthy monounsaturated fats. The high smoke point makes it an excellent choice for deep frying.

3. Ghee or clarified butter

Ghee, also known as golden liquid, can be used for safe deep frying. It has a high smoke point of approximately 450 degrees Fahrenheit, making it perfect for achieving that fried texture while adding a hint of richness to your dishes.

4. Avocado oil

Avocado oil has recently gained attention among health enthusiasts. It has a high smoke point of around 520 degrees Fahrenheit, making it one of the best options for deep frying.

Oils to avoid:

The expert also listed a few oils that you should avoid for deep frying. "Avoid seed oils like sunflower oil, soybean and canola oil which are high in polyunsaturated fats and can oxidise at high temperatures," Dr. Sethi advised.

When deep-frying, it's crucial to choose the right oil and be mindful of the risks involved. Moderation and safety practices, such as using a deep-fryer or using other cooking methods like baking, can help mitigate some of these dangers.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.