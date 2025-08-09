Viral Video: This Jelly-Like 'Water Mochi' From Japan Is A Visual Delight

Mochi is a traditional Japanese dessert that has been a staple in the country's culinary heritage for centuries. Made from glutinous rice flour, the snack is known for its chewy and soft texture, often filled with sweet fillings or served with various toppings. While most people would be familiar with more traditional flavours like red bean paste, pickled cherry leaf, and warabi mochi, Japan has now introduced a new iteration of the dessert - water mochi. In a video shared on Instagram, a food vlogger gave a glimpse of the clear and jelly-like rice cake with a super bouncy texture.

Shaped like a big water droplet, the mochi is typically served with roasted soybean flour and brown sugar syrup. Its unique texture and presentation have made water mochi a popular treat in Japan and beyond. The side note read, "A traditional sweets shop in Kyoto known for its jiggly water mochi - a clear, jelly-like rice cake with a super bouncy texture. Shaped like a big water droplet, it's served with roasted soybean flour and brown sugar syrup. The way it wiggles is just too cute - not to mention, super popular! It also makes a lovely gift or souvenir. Located near the famous Fushimi Inari Shrine, it's a great stop during your Kyoto sightseeing."

The video went viral on Instagram, and reactions were quick to pour in. One user wrote, "It's so cute and bouncy that I want to keep slapping it." Another added, "Oh! I really want to eat the rice cake here." Someone commented, "This dessert is already fun even before you eat it!" "I would like to try it; so cute," remarked a user. A viewer said, "Wow, it's really bouncy." "Wow, what a unique visual! It's so chewy. I am so curious about the texture!" read a comment.

What do you think of the water mochi? Let us know in the comment section below!