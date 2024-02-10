Inside Farah Khan, Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Jaaved Jaaferi's Food Fest On Jhalak Set

Image instagrammed by Farah Khan. (courtesy: FarahKhan)

Leave whatever you are doing and check out Farah Khan's recent Instagram entry. The filmmaker has just dropped another food video from behind the scenes of the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. The clip features Farah, her co-judge Malaika Arora, show host Gauahar Khan, and actor-comedian Jaaved Jaaferi, who appeared as a special guest on the show. Farah uses her mobile camera and shows a tempting spread including khatta aloo, baingan fry, keema, rice, dal, and more. In the video, Malaika asks, "Mere liye kya hai? [What is here for me?]” Farah responds, "Tere liye bahut sab hai. Sab tere liye hi hai. [There's plenty for you. Everything is just for you.]” To this, Malaika adds, "Bol pyaar leke aai hu. (Say that I brought love for you.)” Gauahar Khan joins in, saying, "I was going to say dil, jigar, nazar kya hai? Mai tere liye jaan bhi dedu. [What's heart, liver, and sight? I can give my life for you.]”

In the caption, Farah Khan wrote, “All jhalak shoots revolve around… FOOOODDDD! As should all shoots,” accompanied by a face with tears of joy emoji.

Gauahar Khan was among the first ones to comment on Farah Khan's video. She said, “It was yummmmm” and posted heart-eyed emojis.

Before this, Farah Khan shared another peek of the foodie fun from the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. This time, actor Arshad Warsi brought something special to the table – his mouth-watering Raan Biryani. With a confident grin, Arshad assures everyone, "You will love it, I'm telling you." Malaika sends flying kisses to Arshad, appreciating his cooking skills. Farah can't resist serving herself some biryani. Malaika, teasingly, asks, "What are you doing, Farah? Shouldn't you ask someone else first?" After apologising, Farah digs in and declares, "Too good." Malaika jokes, "So this is seniority."

Farah Khan has directed films such as Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, and Happy New Year.