To Arhaan Khan, An Adorable Birthday Wish From 'Proud Mama' Malaika Arora

Image was shared by Malaika Arora. (Courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial)

Hey Arhaan Khan, Malaika Arora has a birthday message for you. The Bollywood diva has shared a montage for her “baby boy” Arhaan on Instagram. The star kid turns 21 today. To make the day a memorable one, Malaika has picked a series of throwback pictures of Arhaan. From a baby in Malaika's arms to an adult posing for a selfie with his mom, the frames scream love. Sharing the clip, Malaika wrote, “My baby boy is 21 today… and my wish for you is simple…have the best life imaginable… Live life to the fullest… Laugh, giggle, cry if you must… play as hard as you work… Be sincere…make time for the people and things you adore…sleep soundly and have the best dreams…Always have that toothy smile on your face, and never stop making us all crack up with your corny humour… And that you always always know you are loved…happy birthday my sweet sweet boy… Mama loves you the most and Mama is so proud of you.”

Malaika Arora's industry friends and family members dropped sweet birthday notes for Arhaan Khan in the comments. Malaika's sister Amrita Arora said, “Our big baby… Love you Arhaan Khan… so much!” Malaika's BFF, actress Karisma Kapoor wrote, “Happy 21st handsome Arhaan.” Sanjay Kapoor too dropped a birthday message for “darling” Arhaan. Dia Mirza wrote, “Happy Birthday Arhaan…May you always discover the magic of life.

Malaika Arora has also shared a series of pictures on Instagram Stories to wish Arhaan Khan. In the first pic, Malaika and Arhaan are seen leaving a building. The text attached to the post read, "Mama's got your back always my baby boy…love you so so so much.”

The next post gave a glimpse of Arhaan Khan's midnight birthday celebration. She wrote, “Make a wish my baby boy…21 today [red heart emoticon]”.

Malaika Arora's sister Amrita Arora also wished her nephew Arhaan Khan on Instagram Stories. Here, the two are seen sharing the frame with Casper. The note read, “Happy Happy birthday our darling Arhaan Khan! You are 21 today! How and when and how? Hahaha! Our baby boy forever.”

The follow-up post is a happy moment featuring Malaika Arora and Arhaan Khan.

The last one is our favourite. Amrita Arora and her mother Joyce Arora are playing with little Arhaan. “Fly high my baby boy Arhaan Khan… 21 years today…such sweet memories,” she said.

Wishing Arhaan Khan a very happy birthday.