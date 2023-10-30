Watch: How Malaika Arora 'Jumped Into 48 With A Bang'

Malaika shared this reel. (Courtesy: MalaikaArora)

Malaika Arora spent a blissful birthday in Dubai a few days back. She ticked off a wish of her bucket list - skydiving. On her 48th birthday, Malaika Arora engaged herself in the daring sky-sport and called the experience "insane". Malaika shared a video of skydiving on her instagram feed and wrote in the caption, "Jumped into 48 with a bang! Skydiving on my birthday was INSANE! The feeling of free-falling is indescribable. Here's to living life on the edge & it is an experience that reminded me to always chase adventure and embrace the extraordinary." Malaika's skydiving video received love from her industry friends. Farah Khan Ali wrote, "It's amazing. I did it too and the experience is exhilarating." Sanjay Kapoor wrote, "Wow." Sophie Choudry wrote, "Fab!! Really wanna do this." Take a look at her post here:

Earlier, Malaika Arora shared another reel to give us a sneak-peek into her birthday celebrations. She gave us a tour of her holiday abode along with birthday food and the company she had. She wrote in the caption: "What my birthday eve looked like." Take a look:

Meanwhile, boyfriend Arjun Kapoor wished Malaika Arora with this photo and wrote in his caption, "Happy Birthday Baby. This picture is us, you bring the smile, the joy, the light and I'll always have your back even thru the chaos." In the comments section, Malaika Arora wrote, "Love you." Take a look:

Malaika Arora is best-known for her dance performances to popular tracks such as Chaiya Chaiya,Munni Badnaam Hui,Anarkali Disco Chali and Hello Hello among many others. She was also seen in the reality TV series Moving In With Malaika. She has also judged a couple of dance shows over the years, including India's Best Dancer, Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Zara Nachke Dikha. She also judged shows like India's Got Talent and Supermodel Of The Year. Other than this, Malaika Arora also runs a yoga studio, an apparel brand and a food-delivery platform.