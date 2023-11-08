Dear Farah Khan And Karan Johar, Why So LOL? See 'Shahenshah' Reel

Farah Khan and Karan Johar in a still from the video. (courtesy: farahkhankunder)

Attention, folks. Drop everything and rush straight to Farah Khan's Instagram timeline. On fans' demand, Farah and her BFF Karan Johar are back in one frame. As always, the two are at their “puniest best”. IYKYK. Farah and KJo are the latest celebrities to try their hands at the “Just looking like a wow” trend. Of course, there is a rib-tickling twist. In the video shared on Instagram, Farah looks gorgeous in a pink sequin co-ord set by Manish Malhotra. She can be heard saying, “I hope Karan [Johar] is happy with the outfit.” A few seconds later, Karan Johar, in an all-black ethnic set with heavily embellished sleeves, enters the frame and teases Farah. Karan adds, “OMG, you used to be a carbie doll. Now, you are a Barbie Doll.” To this, she teases KJo for his outfit's elaborate sleeves. Farah says, “Amit ji [Amitabh Bachchan] is very upset with you.” Karan Johar asks “why”. Farah points at his sleeves and explains, “You have stolen his Shahenshah outfit.” Here comes the blockbuster part. Karan Johar gives a twist to the “Just looking like a wow” trend. He says, “So beautiful, so elegant, looking I don't know how.” FYI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's character in the 1988 film Shahenshah wore an all-black outfit with steel sleeves and it was all things rage back then.

Sharing the video, Farah Khan wrote, “On-demand from the fans.. Karan Johar is back! At his “punniest” best.” The clip has everyone talking. Rubina Dilaik, Ananya Panday's mother Bhavana Pandey, Ram Kapoor's wife Gautami Kapoor, and Maheep Kapoor dropped a handful of laughing emoticons.

Farah Khan also shared a “pre-reel reel”. Didn't get it? She dropped a clip of Karan Johar posing for the camera before the two made the reprise version of the “Just looking like a wow” trend. In the video, Karan is seen looking at the camera. We can hear Farah, in the background, saying, “Oh my god. Karan Johar is posing for photographs. Wow.” To this, Karan replies, “Jalte hain jalne wale unhe jalne do. [Let insecure people be jealous.]” Farah even asks KJo to pose like Amitabh Bachchan's Shahenshah. “Karan [Johar], give the Shahenshah pose,” she says. Karan brings his arms in front of his face. A Shahenshah reference is incomplete without the iconic dialogue. Farah adds, “Wow, rishtey mein to hum tumhaare…” KJo completes it, “…baap lagte hain. Naam hain…you know what.” Along with the video, Farah wrote, “Pre reel Reel… so much effort goes into going out! No wonder I stay home mostly Karan Johar looking dapper in Manish Malhotra outfit.”

Did you know Karan Johar helped Farah Khan with the outfit for Manish Malhotra's Diwali party? We are not making such claims. Farah has announced it on Instagram. The filmmaker asked fashion designer and stylist Eka Lakhani to visit Farah's house and help her with the outfit. The video begins with Farah saying, “So I told Karan Johar, I have nothing to wear for the Diwali party and this is what he has done. He has sent stylist Eka Lakhani to my house and just look at this. I could have shot a whole movie with this crew.”

Manish Malhotra held a starry Diwali Party in Mumbai on Sunday.