Yodha Avoids Box Office Clash: Sidharth Malhotra's Film Gets New Release Date (Again)

Image shared by Sidharth Malhotra. (Courtesy: sidmalhotra)

Hey Sidharth Malhotra fans, you will have to wait a little longer to see him on the big screen. The actor's Yodhahas been pushed (again) to next year. The filmwill open to theatres on March 15. The announcement was made by Karan Johar on Instagram. The film is produced by KJo's Dharma Productions. This update comes a month after Karan Johar said that Yodha will "land in cinemas on December 8." The film was supposed to clash with Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's Merry Christmas at the box office. FYI: This is the fifth time the makers of Yodha have changed the date (more on that later).

Karan Johar has also shared two posters featuring Sidharth Malhotra's character in the film. The actor, dressed in a uniform, is seen holding a gun in his hand. It seems he is ready for the battle. The text attached to the poster read, “One commando, one hijack, countless secrets.” We can also spot an aircraft in the background. In the next pic, Sidharth is seen walking inside an aircraft with a gun. He has a cut on his forehead and blood stains on his T-shirt. Along with the posters, Karan Johar wrote, “We are all geared up, ready to take over the skies with full power and force!!!! Yodha is arriving in cinemas on 15th March 2024! Buckle up.”

Yodha was originally slated to hit the theatres on July 7 this year. But the film was moved to September 15. Keeping the release (September 7) of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, the makers postponed Yodha to December 15. Later, Merry Christmas booked the same slot. At that time, Karan Johar had shared a cryptic note on Threads saying that clashing on a date without informing in advance is not the way forward. He wrote, “Clashing on a date without the courtesy of a phone call is hopefully not the way forward for the studios and producers… If we don't stand united in these tough and challenging theatrical days then calling us a fraternity is futile.” Originally, Merry Christmas was scheduled to be released on December 23.

Wait, there is more. The makers of Merry Christmas also moved the release date. In a post, trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed that the Sriram Raghavan film will arrive on December 8. Within hours, Karan Johar issued an update on Instagram and said Yodha is “all set to land in cinemas on December 8.”

Yodha, directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, also features Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in prominent roles.

Sidharth Malhotra also has the Indian Police Force by Rohit Shetty in the kitty. The web series will be released on January 19.