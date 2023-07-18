Karan Johar Slams Merry Christmas Makers For Clash Without 'Courtesy Of Phone Call.' The Internet Picks A Side

Karan Johar shared this image. (courtesy: karanjohar)

Karan Johar took a momentary break from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani promotions to share a Thread about a film clash. In his Thread entry, Karan Johar cryptically hinted at the makers of Merry Christmas for releasing their film on the same day as Dharma Productions' Yodha without informing them. Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas and KJo's Yodha are slated to release on December 15. Without naming anyone, Karan Johar wrote, "Clashing on a date without the courtesy of a phone call is hopefully not the way forward for the studios and producers... If we don't stand united in these tough and challenging theatrical days then calling us a fraternity is futile."

The Internet was quick to pick sides. A few users reminded Karan Johar of the time when he released his films Ae Dil Hai Mushkil with Ajay Devgn's Shivaay ( which led to a much-publicised falling out between KJo and Ajay back then) and Ranveer Singh-led Simmba right after SRK's Zero (circa 2018). "And not to forget you too clashed with Ajay's Shivaay and even released Simbaa just a week post zero. So it's fine Karan movies do clash it's normal," commented a user. Another one added, "Why should they ask you to release their film?" Similar thoughts echoed in this comment, "So true...He has done this many a times and now calling out others."

Another section called out the filmmaker for releasing his film Yodha in December, despite other big releases like Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki being lined up. "Why are you bringing your movie on that date When you know there is already two big movies releasing in December - Animal and Dunki," read another comment. Another added, "Ok now keep crying."

This is what Karan Johar posted on Thread:

The makers of Merry Christmas shared the poster from the film, starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi earlier this week. Sharing the poster, Katrina Kaif wrote, "We decided to cut short the wait for the Christmas cheer! Merry Christmas releasing in theatres near you on 15th December 2023."

Yodha features Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna, while Merry Christmas stars Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.