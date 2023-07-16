Alia Bhatt And Ranveer Singh In A BTS Video From The Sets Of What Jhumka - Watch

Still from a video shared by Karan Johar. (Courtesy: karanjohar )

Hey folks, if you liked the foot-tapping song What Jhumka from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, then you are definitely in for a treat. Yes, you guessed it right. Karan Johar just dropped the behind-the-scenes video of What Jhumka and truth be told, it screams fun from miles apart. The short video spanning over a few seconds begins with an energetic Ranveer Singh shouting "Chak De" in the presence of his co-star Alia Bhatt and leading her to burst into infectious laughter. Next, we are given glimpses of the making of the song with Alia Bhatt's voiceover as she says, "In a Karan Johar movie, music is another character."

As the video continues, Ranveer Singh goes on to say, "There was unanimous agreement. We had 300-400 dancers on set and everyone was telling one another how this song is going to bang," and honestly, we cannot agree more.

Sharing the clip, director Karan Johar wrote, "Jhumkas, thumkas, laughs, bloopers and so much more - all right here!!!#WhatJhumka song is out now so show us your moves too!!!."

Take a look at the fun video below:

What Jhumka has been sung by Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi. The music has been composed by Madan Mohan and Pritam. The lyrics are by Amitabh Bhattacharya and the choreography is by Ganesh Acharya.

Check out the song What Jhumka here:

A few days back, the movie's lead pair shared a fun video on Instagram, performing to the hook step of their latest song. The clip begins with both Alia and rushing towards a studio so that they don't miss the drop of their newly-released song What Jhumka. Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh captioned the post, "POV: When you simply have to make it in time for the Beat Drop #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani."

Take a look at Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's posts here:

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, directed by Karan Johar and also produced by him, is slated to release in theatres on July 28. After Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, this movie marks the second collaboration between Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The film also stars Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, Tota Roy Choudhury, Namit Das, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, Kshitee Jog and Anjali Anand in supporting roles.