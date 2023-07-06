To Birthday Boy Ranveer Singh, BTS Pics From Karan Johar As 'Rocky Day' Gift

Instagrammed by Karan Johar. (Courtesy: Karan Johar)

Karan Johar's birthday post for Ranveer Singh is all about pyaar, praise and, obviously, a lot of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. As the director's much-anticipated romantic comedy is slated to release at the end of this month, Karan Johar found no better way than wishing his Rocky (Ranveer Singh's character in the movie) in a rocking style. Ranveer Singh turned 38 years old today. Karan even announced in his post, "It's ROCKY day!!!!" Karan Johar treated his Instagram family to a bunch of behind-the-scenes pictures from the set of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani on this occasion. In the first picture, shared by Karan, both Ranveer and his director are all smiles for the camera. The second frame shows Karan Johar measuring Ranveer's face for a shot. The third frame is probably the best of the lot. It shows Ranveer Singh cuddling Karan Johar while Alia Bhatt captures the moment on her phone. Another pic from the bunch shows Ranveer and Karan looking away in swag. The last two frames of the lot capture Ranveer Singh's goofy moments with the filmmaker. The last frame, clicked in the backdrop of snow-capped mountains, will surely make you hum Tum Kya Mile, which has become a big trend on the Internet in the last couple of days.

Sharing the pictures, Karan wrote in the caption, "It's ROCKY day!!!! Happiest birthday to this magnanimous force of nature...thank you for giving all your heart to our kahaani...Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Lots of love to you always." Karan tagged Ranveer Singh on the post and dropped some red heart emojis for him. Shanoo Sharma, who is a casting director with Yash Raj Films, commented on Karan's post, "That 3rd photo!!!" and shared some heart emojis.

Take a look at Karan's post here:

The trailer of Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani released on Tuesday. Sharing the trailer, Karan wrote in the caption, "The power of love and the power of families - both undefeatable. Presenting to you the trailer of #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani - a glimpse of the grand celebration that lies ahead!!!!! In cinemas on 28th July."

Take a look at the trailer here:

The trailer promises revisiting Karan Johar's world of grandeur, opulence, family drama, emotions, pretty locations and prettier clothes (Like his all-other films). The film's cast includes Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Aamir Bashir, Kshitee Jog, Anjali Anand, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Choudhury, Namit Das and Churni Ganguly. After Gully Boy, Alia and Ranveer will rekindle their on-screen romance in this movie.