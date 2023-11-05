Karan Johar's Latest Pic With Charlize Theron Gets Big Love From Katrina Kaif, Arjun Kapoor

Image was shared by Karan Johar. (Courtesy: karanjohar )

Karan Johar's latest post has our attention. No, it is not about his superhit celebrity talk show Koffee With Karan. The filmmaker has shared pictures from his conversation with Academy Award-winning actress Charlize Theron. Along with a series of pictures, KJo said, “Had the pleasure and privilege of being in conversation with the absolutely lovely and stunning Charlize Theron.” The filmmaker added that she “was so eloquent, warm and so compassionate.” For the hashtag, Karan Johar wrote, “ HT Leadership Summit.” The post has received much love from KJo's industry friends. Replying to the post, Katrina Kaif said, “Sharp.” Arjun Kapoor declared that Charlize Theron is his “favourite.” Nimrat Kaur simply added fire emojis. Designer Deepa Gurnani said, “Two leaders in one frame.” Producer Fauzia Adeel Butt added, “Dapper as always!”

During the conversation with Karan Johar, Charlize Theron said that she is fascinated by Indian culture. The Hollywood icon added that as a child she used to watch a lot of Hindi films, reported news agency PTI.

Charlize Theron, who was brought up in South Africa, said, “The largest Indian population outside of India is in South Africa. I flew in last night and we went to have dinner, and I walked into the restaurant and it smelled like home. I was like, 'I know this smell.' I grew up with a lot of Indian culture around me. And I think it's partly why I've always wanted to come to India. I'm fascinated by the culture. I'm fascinated by the people and fascinated by the country. There's a beauty here that is just unique to India, you do not find this anywhere else.”

Talking about her love for Bollywood films, the 48-year-old actress said, “I got to watch more Bollywood movies than I did American movies. When I was around 10, we got this kind of a streamer on our television and the predominant movies that were on it were Bollywood movies. And every Sunday, they would put a new movie on and that was what we did. Every Sunday we sat and we watched a Bollywood movie.”