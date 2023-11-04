Koffee With Karan 8: Karan Johar Asked Ajay Devgn To Name His 'Sworn' Enemy. 'Once Upon A Time You,' He Replied

Ajay Devgn in a still from the promo. (courtesy: YouTube)

Filmmaker Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 8 is creating quite the storm. While we were still trying to get over the crazy rides of the first two episodes of the popular chat show, Karan Johar has unveiled the next line up of guests in a new promo. Going by the video, we are sure that a lot more drama will brew on the Koffee couch. The promo revealed that the Singham Again team of Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn will appear on the show together. In the clip, KJo is heard asking Ajay, “Who's your sworn enemy in the industry?” The actor said, “Once upon a time you [Karan Johar].” Listening to that we truly agree with Karan Johar's caption, “A lot more is brewing and it's all happening on the Koffee couch!”

Karan Johar and Ajay Devgn were not always on good terms. This goes back to 2016 when KJo's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Ajay's Shivaay clashed at the box office. Things took a different turn when Ajay Devgn shared an audio on X (formerly Twitter). The audio was recorded during a conversation between one of Ajay's associates and self-appointed critic Kamaal R Khan. In the conversation, KRK claimed that he was paid ₹ 25 lakh by Karan Johar to tweet about his film. However, he later denied it and said that he had made this up and that wasn't actually paid anything by KJo.

This incident also impacted Karan Johar's friendship of many years with Ajay Devgn's wife Kajol. In his memoir, KJo wrote, “I don't have a relationship with Kajol anymore.” The filmmaker added, “The problem was actually never between her and me. It was between her husband and me, something which only she knows about, he knows about and I know about. But did feel that she needed to apologise for something she didn't do." He continued, "I felt that she was not going to acknowledge 25 years of friendship, if she wants to support her husband, then that's her prerogative. It's over. And she can never come back to my life. I don't think she wants to either. I never want to have anything to do with them as a unit. She was the one who mattered to me and now it's over.”

A few years later, Kajol and Karan Johar patched things up at a party held for Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta in 2022. Karan and Kajol were also seen hugging and posing together on the red carpet. For those who don't know, Ajay Devgn and Kajol also appeared on Koffee With Karan season 6.

Coming back to the latest promo, it is clear that Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Rani Mukerji and Sara Ali Khan will also appear in the upcoming episodes of Koffee With Karan 8.