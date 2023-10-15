OG Singham Ajay Devgn's Special Note For Deepika Padukone: 'Welcome To My Squad'

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: ajaydevgn)

Attention, folks. We have “Lady Singham” in the house. No points for guessing. We are talking about Deepika Padukone. The first-look posters of her character were released on Instagram. Ajay Devgn aka Singham has shared the pictures. Here, Deepika, dressed in a police uniform, is seen with a gun in the middle of an intense fight sequence. In the background, we can see a building engulfed in fire, a police vehicle and a pile of dead bodies. In the first pic, Deepika is holding a man (a bad guy) with his hair and puts the gun in his mouth. Don't miss the killer expression on her face in the next frame. Sharing the poster, Ajay Devgn said, “Welcome to my squad, Deepika Padukone.” He has also added the hashtag — “Singham Again.” Replying to the post, Deepika dropped a salute emoji. Her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, followed suit. FYI: Ranveer is also part of Rohit Shetty's cop universe. He was seen in Simmba.

Ranveer Singh, who is Deepika Padukone's biggest cheerleader, has shared some details about her character in the film. She plays Shakti Shetty in the film. Sharing the same set of pictures, Ranveer wrote, “Aali Re Aali…Lady Singham aali. Shakti Shetty has arrived in the cop-verse.” Replying to the post, Tiger Shroff dropped fire and applause emojis. Maheep Kapoor has also dropped a bunch of fire emojis under the post.

Deepika Padukone too shared the happy news on Instagram. She said, “Introducing… Shakti Shetty!” Ranveer Singh, of course, was among the first to drop a comment under the post. He declared, “Aag laga degi [She will set things on fire.]” Deepika's Fighter co-star Hrithik Roshan said, “Amazing…Nicely done.” Alia Bhatt too dropped a set of fire emojis under the post. Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar followed suit.

As per Rohit Shetty, Shakti Shetty is the "most brutal and violent officer” of his cop universe.

Meanwhile, Singham 2 went on floors last month. The film is the third part of the Singham franchise. The first instalment, Singham, was released in 2011. Next, Singham Returns opened to theatres in 2014.