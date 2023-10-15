Singham Again First Look: Presenting Deepika Padukone As Cop Shakti Shetty

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Attention folks, the wait is finally over. Deepika Padukone just dropped the first look from upcoming Rohit Shetty directorial Singham Again and we must say it is such a treat to the eyes. On Sunday morning, the Pathaan star decided to surprise her fans with the first poster from her upcoming film Singham Again. In the poster, we can see Deeepika Padukone dressed in a police uniform while holding a gun in her hand. In the first picture, we can see see her holding a man (presumably a criminal) by hus hair and pointing a gun in his mouth. The second frame is a close up of the actress where we can see her flashing a wide smile. Deepika Padukone captioned the image, "Introducing Shakti Shetty." Alia Bhatt reacted to the post with fire emojis.

This is what Deepika Padukone posted:

The first look was also shared by director Rohit Shetty alongside a caption which read, "Naari Sita Ka Bhi Roop Hai Aur Durga Ka Bhi... Meet The Most Brutal And Violent Officer Of Our Cop Universe… Shakti Shetty... My Lady Singham… Deepika Padukone." See what he posted:

A few months back, a report by Bollywood Hungama had claimed that Deepika Padukone will be seen playing a key role in the film. According to a highly placed source, "Deepika Padukone is all excited for Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. She will be playing the first female cop of the Rohit Shetty Universe and has already started prep work for this action-packed part. Deepika's character is more along the lines of a Lady Singham and has the arc of being Ajay Devgn's sister in the film."

Delving deeper into the role of Deepika Padukone in the police drama film, the source told Bollywood Hungama that Deepika's is an extended role which will require her to shoot for 35-40 days. "It's a well-written role and more than just a cameo. It's more like a proper extended appearance for Deepika in Singham and she will be shooting for around 35 to 40 days," the source noted.

Besides Deepika, Kareena Kapoor will also be seen in the film. A few weeks back, the Udta Punjab actress began shooting for director Rohit Shetty's upcoming action film Singham Again and treated her fans to a behind the scenes picture from the sets. In the blue tinted picture, Kareena Kapoor can be seen with her back towards the camera and facing an overturned car. For the caption, Kareena wrote, "Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared a picture from the film's set and captioned it, "Do I need to say who I am shooting for? P.S. He is one of my most favourite directors. This is my fourth film with him...and of course not the last ...Ready Steady Go... Rohit Shetty."

Soon after Bebo shared the picture, her fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. Actor Ranveer Singh, who is also part of the film, gushed, "This is my fourth film with him too! And my first with you!"

See what Kareena Kapoor posted:

Last month, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh began the shooting of Singham Again. This is the fifth film of the Singham franchise. On the occasion, director Rohit Shetty, the lead actors of the franchise Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar shared posts on their respective Instagram handles.

Rohit Shetty wrote in his post, "Singham, Singham returns, Simmba, Sooryavanshi...12 Years ago, when we made Singham, we never thought that it would turn into a Cop Universe! Today, we begin filming Singham Again... the 5th film in our cop franchisee. ISME HUM APNI JAAN LAGA DENGE! BAS AAPKE PYAAR AUR DUA KI ZAROORAT HAI!"

Singham released in 2011. It featured Ajay Devgn, Prakash Raj and Kajal Aggarwal in the pivotal roles. Singham Returns released in 2014. Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Amole Gupte were seen in the lead roles. Simbaa released in 2018, introducing Ranveer Singh in the franchise. In 2021, Sooryavanshi released and Akshay Kumar joined the cop universe. All the four films were hit at the box office.