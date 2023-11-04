'Morning Gyaan By Koffee Yaar' Karan Johar (His Words). Read Note

Karan Johar shared this image. (courtesy: karanjohar)

Karan Johar, who often finds himself on the receiving end of brutal trolling, shared a note on his Instagram stories on Saturday, where he wrote about positivity. The filmmaker signed off the note with these words, "Morning gyaan by your Koffee yaar." Karan Johar began the note with these words, "Gratitude rakho dil main, tip rakho bill main. Achai ki ghar vapsi karao, Ego ko jaldi marao. Lagega sadma toh mitti pao, positivity se chakar chalao. Zindagi blood pressure hai. High hai, low hai, par hai toh? Toh zindagi ko gale lagao, log jo bhi kahe... You just take a bow (Keep gratitude in your heart, tip in bills. Bring the goodness back, keep ego aside. Life is like blood pressure - high and low... You just take a bow)."

Read Karan Johar's note here:

Meanwhile, on Friday night, Karan Johar shared a new promo video, which showases the guests that will be attending his chat show Kofffee With Karan 8. A lot more is brewing and it's all happening on the Koffee couch! Hotstar Specials Koffee With Karan Season 8- a new episode every Thursday only on Disney+ Hotstar," he captioned the post. Check out the video posted by Karan Johar here:

Karan Johar is best known for directing films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, to name a few. He is often seen judging reality shows as well. Karan Johar returned to direction after many years with the film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. He has also backed Yodha, starring Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role. The film is slated to release in December this year.