Karan Johar To Trolls After Ranveer-Deepika Episode: 'You Are Landing Nowhere'

Image instagrammed by Karan Johar. (Courtesy: KaranJohar)

Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 8 kick-started on a blockbuster note. After all, the first episode welcomed Bollywood's power couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. The episode also faced a barrage of trolling after Deepika revealed about her and Ranveer's open relationship when they first started seeing each other. Now, the show's host, Karan Johar, has broken his silence and gave a befitting reply to trolls. The filmmaker, on Sunday, did an Instagram Live and talked about constructive criticism. While urging fans for their feedback, Karan Johar said, “Keep your criticism constructive. If you want to troll us…Do what you need to do because no one's looking.”

Karan Johar added, “Trolling gets you nowhere. You are landing nowhere. You're filling and brimming your heart with negativity but landing nowhere because what's gonna happen will happen to the people you're trolling. If they're gonna meet the success, they will. If they're gonna fail, they will. It has nothing to do with you.” The filmmaker concluded by saying, “For all those who are consistently being positive, more power to you because positivity is the key to your own success.”

It must be noted that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh took the Internet by storm with the intimate and candid revelations about their relationship. In the episode, the Pathaan star said, “I wanted to be single for a while because I had come from difficult relationships. I was going through a phase where I said 'I just don't want to be attached, don't want to be committed'. And I had fun! And then he comes along, so I didn't commit, until he proposed to me. There was no 'commitment as such. Even if we were technically allowed to see other people, we would just keep coming back to each other.''

The Internet was enraged when in an old video, Deepika Padukone was heard expressing her inability to understand the concept of casual dating. The clip is from one of the previous episodes of Koffee With Karan. She said, “I am very afraid of investing emotionally in a relationship because I don't know how to date someone casually. I don't know how to be in that middle-of-the-road sort of dating without me engaging. I don't know, just casual. It has more to do with Indian culture. I don't think we've been brought up to date. It's not in our culture to do that. That might change now.”

Koffee with Karan season 8 premiered on Disney+Hotstar on October 26.