Koffee With Karan 8: Ranveer Singh Says The Engagement Ring He Picked For Deepika Padukone Was 'Beyond My Resources'

Deepika and Ranveer at their engagement. (courtesy: theweddingfilmer)

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's appearance on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 8 was legit goals. During the episode, the couple opened up about their love story, their careers, their marriage and more. Ranveer revealed that he had proposed to Deepika in 2015 and that they kept it a secret for 3 years. When asked about the diamond ring he gave Deepika Padukone during the proposal, Ranveer Singh said, "Yes sir, beyond my resources at the time, perhaps, but even so a very impressive one." Ranveer Singh revealed that he proposed to Deepika in Maldives.

Recalling the proposal, Ranveer Sigh said, "So Ram-Leela happened and we were in this (dating phase). At one point, when I felt right I decided she was the one. So I thought before anything can happen just put a ring on it. I was in Cahoots with my sister and mom, acquiring the ring. We were going on a holiday and I decided that I'd propose to her on the holiday. I got the ring. And, my folks were like, Are you going to propose? You don't want to consult her parents? I didn't have that degree or maturity back then. I was like, No, I'm marrying her so I'll ask her. So we go to the Maldives and I secretly carry the ring with me and we do the sandbank adventure." And she said yes.

The couple got married in 2018 and they released their wedding video last night on the show.

During the episode, Ranveer Singh also spoke about his professional failures, when he had 3 back-to-back flops and said, "I went through a lot especially after Cirkus. Coming out of the pandemic, we had this beautiful film 83. It was just released at the wrong time. Jayeshbhai Jordaar was again a lovely well-intentioned film, which again ultimately found its audience on streaming. Cirkus I had a limited contribution and limited responsibility. So I can't really beat myself over it. Having said that, I had not seen three major flops in a row. So it was new to me. I was not good. But then I came to terms with everything that was happening around me. After everything that has happened, I have come out of it with more gratitude in my heart than ever before."

Meanwhile, when Ranveer was asked if he has a message for people who think he is not the right fit for Don 3, the actor replied, "Ek chance dedo. 12-13 saal maine theek-thaak kaam kiya hai. Ek mauka toh banta hai (Give me a chance, I have done decent work in the past 12-13 years. I deserve a chance)."