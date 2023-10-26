Koffee With Karan 8: Ranveer Singh's Reply To Those Who Think He Isn't The Right Choice For Don 3

Ranveer Singh in Don 3 announcement video. (courtesy: YouTube)

No Koffee With Karan episode is complete without a Rapid Fire round and with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on the Koffee couch, expect a blockbuster one. While Deepika won the round, Ranveer was equally adept at giving rapid replies. During the session, he was asked by the show's host Karan Johar if he has a message to those who thought he wasn't the right fit for the role in Don 3. Ranveer's reply was this, "Ek chance dedo, 12-13 saal me theek thaak hi kaam kiya hai maine, toh ek mauka toh banta hai" (Give me a chance, I have done decent work in the last 12-13 years, so I deserve a chance)."

The original Don, directed by Chandra Barot, premiered in 1978 and featured Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. The 2006 film of the same name with Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role served as the official remake of the Amitabh Bachchan classic. The sequel, Don 2, was released in 2011.

Check out the Don 3 title announcement video here:

Earlier this year, the film's director Farhan Akhtar had shared an extensive post, in which he asked the audience to show the new Don (Ranveer) the same love that they gave to OGs Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. "In 1978, a character created by Salim-Javed and portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan with effortless elan, captured the imagination of theatregoers across the country. That enigmatic character was Don. In 2006, Don was reimagined and brought to life by Shah Rukh Khan in his own irresistibly charming way," read an excerpt of the the post.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar of Excel Entertainment, the film is scheduled to release in 2025.