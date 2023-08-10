From OG Roma Zeenat Aman To New Don Ranveer Singh: 'Find Worthy Junglee Billi'

Ranveer Singh shared this throwback. (courtesy: ranveersingh)

Ranveer Singh's latest Instagram post about his love for the Don series of films is so wholesome. The only thing that is more wholesome than the post is film legend Zeenat Aman's comment on it. Zeenat Aman commented, "Congratulations, Ranveer! May you find a worthy 'junglee billi' to your Don." FYI, Zeenat Aman starred as Roma in the 1978 film Don. She and Amitabh Bachchan's Don had a love-hate relationship in the film. About the junglee billi" comment, here's some context - Big B tells Zeenat Aman's character Roma in the film, "Mujhe junglee billiyan pasand hain" and the dialogue remains evergreen.

Zeenat Aman's comment got a whole lot of love. "Epic," commented a user. "This has got to be the sweetest reply," added another. "This has to be the bestest wish ever. Ranveer Singh own it! Wow," added another. "The sweetest comment," added another. "Not as good as you Queen," another added. "This is so sweet. The original Roma has spoken and given her blessing," read another comment from a fan.

Speaking of the comments section of Ranveer Singh's post, actress Maanvi Gagroo wrote, "You're gonna be awesome, obvio." Anusha Dandekar added, "Soooo cute." Mithila Palkar wrote, "Woohoo."Shanoo Sharma commented, "I wanna discuss this outfit."

In the 2006 remake of Don and its 2011 sequel Don 2, Priyanka Chopra starred as Roma. In Don 3, Ranveer Singh plays the lead. Earlier this week, reports started doing the rounds that Kiara Advani might play Roma in the film after she was spotted at Excel Entertainment's Mumbai office. However, the makers have not made any official announcement about Roma's character yet.