The Big Don 3 Announcement: Ranveer Singh, Most Wanted By 'Gyarah Mulkon Ki Police'

Ranveer Singh in Don 3. (courtesy: YouTube)

Ok, so it is official. Ranveer Singh is now the most wanted man. On Wednesday, the makers of Don 3 shared an announcement video to introduce us to the new Don. The clip begins with a voiceover by Ranveer Singh, who says, "When will the sleeping lion wake up? The world wants to know? Go tell them, I have awoken and will appear again soon." No Don series of film is complete without the iconic "11 mulkon ki police" dialogue and this announcement video is not any different. Ranveer Singh says, "11 mulkon ki police dhundti hai mujhe, par pakadh paya hai mujhko kaun. Main hun Don (Wanted by the police of 11 countries, no one has been able to get me, I am Don)." The clip ends with a close up shot of the actor staring into the camera.

Check out the Don 3 title announcement here:

Introducing the new Don, the film's director Farhan Akhtar wrote, "A New Era Begins. Don 3."

On Tuesday, Farhan Akhtar had shared an extensive post, in which he asked the audience to show the new Don the same love that they gave to OGs Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. "In 1978, a character created by Salim-Javed and portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan with effortless elan, captured the imagination of theatregoers across the country. That enigmatic character was Don. In 2006, Don was reimagined and brought to life by Shah Rukh Khan in his own irresistibly charming way," read an excerpt of the the post.

The original Don released in 1978 and it featured Amitabh Bachchan in the titular role. Shah Rukh Khan's rendition of Don released in 2006. It was the official remake of Amitabh Bachchan's smash hit of the same name. The film's second part released years later and was a big hit too.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar of Excel Entertainment, the film is scheduled to release in 2025.