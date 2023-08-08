Farhan Akhtar Hints At Don 3. Comments Are About Shah Rukh Khan And Ranveer Singh

A still of SRK in Don 2. (courtesy: PrimeVideoIN)

The wait is finally over. After nearly 12 years, Farhan Akhtar is back with the third installment of his Don franchise. Without sharing major details about the project, the actor-filmmaker stated that the film will mark the beginning of a new era. Farhan shared a video which simply featured ‘3' being written in blood red against a black background. “A new era begins,” reads the text on the clip. Reacting to the post, Farhan's sister, director Zoya Akhtar wrote “Boom.” Within no time, Shah Rukh Khan fans flooded the comment section requesting Farhan Akhtar to cast only SRK as Don, because for them “No Shah Rukh Khan. No Don 3.” One of the fans wrote, “If SRK is not hero then we don't want the Don franchise anymore. Make a fresh film with another actor.” Another fan said, “Is tune par koi kaise hi SRK ke elava kisi aur ko imagine kar sakta hai (How can one imagine anyone else but SRK on this tune).” “No one wants any era without SRK,” read a comment.

However, some people also expressed their excitement to watch Ranveer Singh in a negative role. An Instagram user commented, “Expecting an Allaudin Khilji type acting from Ranveer Singh.” Check out Farhan Akhtar's post here:

Farhan's post comes on the heels of a Pinkvilla report, which stated that the filmmaker is all set to announce Don 3 with Ranveer Singh. It is reported that the teaser of Don 3 will be attached to the prints of Gadar 2. The teaser will be screened in all national chains, across the country. “The teaser of Don 3 will be out this week on the digital world. The team is very excited to introduce Ranveer Singh as the new Don to this young generation of cinema going audience. The introduction will happen through a proper teaser, which will drop digitally in the next 2 to 3 days. Gadar is an action film, which is expected to set the box office on fire. Farhan Akhtar and co. are keen to screen the teaser of Don 3 at national chains all across the country. The same teaser might be screened with Ranveer's own, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 as well,” a source close to the development told Pinkvilla.

Ranveer Singh will reportedly begin the shooting of Don 3, after he wraps up Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra.

Shah Rukh Khan's Don (2006) was an official remake of Amitabh Bachchan's 1978 release of the same name. Eventually, SRK's Don – helmed by Farhan Akhtar – was spun into an independent franchise with Don 2, which released in 2011.