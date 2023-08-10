How Deepika Padukone Reacted To Ranveer Singh's Big Don 3 Announcement

Ranveer Singh in and as Don. (courtesy: YouTube)

Ranveer Singh has been making headlines and how for his big Don 3 announcement. The actor joins the list of icons like Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, who have previously played the role on screen. Reacting to Ranveer Singh's announcement, wife and superstar Deepika Padukone shared the video clip on her Instagram stories and she added a GIF to it that read "Boom." ICYMI, in the Don 3 title announcement video, Ranveer Singh says, "11 mulkon ki police dhundti hai mujhe, par pakadh paya hai mujhko kaun. Main hun Don (Wanted by the police of 11 countries, no one has been able to get me, I am Don)."

Deepika Padukone reacted to the big announcement like this:

Screenshot of Deepika Padukone's Instagram story.

This is what Ranveer Singh posted:

Ahead of the big reveal, the film's director Farhan Akhtar had shared an extensive post, an excerpt from which read, "It's time for a new actor to take over the role. The time now has come to take the legacy of Don forward and joining us in this new interpretation will be an actor whose talent and versatility I have long admired. We hope that you will show him the same love you have so graciously and generously shown to Mr Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. A new era of Don begins in 2025. Watch this space."

Shah Rukh Khan's rendition of Don released in 2006. It was the official remake of Amitabh Bachchan's 1978 smash hit of the same name. The film's second part released years later and was a big hit too. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar of Excel Entertainment, the film is slated to release in 2025.