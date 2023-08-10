Ranveer Singh Is Fully Aware Of Don 3 Responsibility: 'Dreaming Of This For Very, Very Long Time'

Ranveer Singh shared these throwbacks. (courtesy: ranveersingh)

Ranveer Singh is meant to play Don and his latest Instagram entry is a testament to that. The actor shared childhood memories associated to the film and the characters made iconic by Amitabh Bachchan in the 70s, and later by Shah Rukh Khan in 2006. In the throwbacks, little Ranveer can be seen with a toy gun in his hand. The second shot features him wearing glasses - inspo much? He captioned the post, "Gosh! I've been dreaming about doing this for a very, very long time."

Ranveer Singh, who headlines Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 added in his note, "As a child I fell in love with the movies, and like the rest of us, watching and worshipping Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan - the two G.O.A.Ts of Hindi Cinema. I dreamed of growing up to be like them. They are the very reason I wanted to become an actor and a 'hindi film hero'. Their impact and influence on my life cannot be overstated. They've shaped the person and actor that I am. Taking their legacy forward is a manifestation of my childhood dream." Dreams do come true, we know now.

Ranveer added that he understands what a gigantic responsibility it is to fill the shoes of two icons of the Indian cinema. However, he is willing to give it his everything. "I understand what a great responsibility it is to be a part of the 'Don' dynasty. I hope the audience gives me a chance and showers me with love, the way they have for numerous characters over the past so many years," wrote Ranveer Singh.

The actor signed off the post with these words, "Thank you Farhan and Ritesh for entrusting me with this honourable mantle and believing in me. I hope I can deliver on your faith and conviction. My two supernovas, The Big B and SRK, I hope I can make you proud. And my beloved audience, as always, I promise you...that I will do my very best to entertain you...in and as...'Don'. Thank you for your love."

Check out Ranveer Singh's post here:

Shah Rukh Khan's rendition of Don released in 2006. It was the official remake of Amitabh Bachchan's 1978 smash hit of the same name. The film's second part released years later and was a big hit too.