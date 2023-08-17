Farhan Akhtar On Ranveer Singh In Don 3: 'Went Through Same Emotional Process When Shah Rukh Khan Did It'

Image shared on Twitter. (Courtesy: beingkamalee)

Farhan Akhtar has finally addressed the mixed reactions from fans after announcing Ranveer Singh as the new Don. Ranveer will be replacing superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the third part of Don. The makers of Don 3 shared an announcement video on August 9 and a section of social media was disappointed with Ranveer replacing SRK. In an interview with the BBC Asian Network radio station, Farhan revealed that Ranveer is “really excited and really nervous” to step into the franchise, previously led by Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. The filmmaker also mentioned that he and his team went through the “same emotional process” back when Shah Rukh took the mantle from Big B.

Farhan Akhtar said, “I am looking forward to get it going. I mean Ranveer is amazing, he is great for the part. He is also, as you can imagine, really excited and really nervous for the part that he will be filling some big shoes. We went through the same emotional process when Shah Rukh Khan did it and everyone was like oh my god, how can you replace Mr. [Amitabh] Bachchan. You know this whole thing happened then and it is really about an actor coming in, owning a part and giving it their style and their flair. And, he has that.”

Farhan Akhtar said that he believes Ranveer Singh is “going to do a great job”. He added, “It really is about an actor coming in and owning the part and making it really like, giving it their style and their flair. And he has that, he has that in spades.”

On the script and execution of Don 3, Farhan Akhtar added, “I think the responsibility is more mine now to make sure that the script and the film works out the way I imagine.”

When asked about the female lead opposite Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar said, “It's a work in progress.”

A while back, Farhan Akhtar had asked fans to show the new Don the same love that they gave to OGs Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. In an extensive Instagram post, Farhan wrote, "In 1978, a character created by Salim-Javed and portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan with effortless elan, captured the imagination of theatregoers across the country. That enigmatic character was Don. In 2006, Don was reimagined and brought to life by Shah Rukh Khan in his own irresistibly charming way.”

At the time of the Don 3 announcement post, Farhan Akhtar said, "A New Era Begins. Don 3.”

Shah Rukh Khan's Don was released in 2006. Helmed by Farhan Akhtar, the film was the official remake of Amitabh Bachchan's 1978 release of the same name. The second part of SRK's Don was released in 2011.

Ranveer Singh's Don 3, produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar of Excel Entertainment, is slated to go on floors in January 2025.