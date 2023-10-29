Watch: Deepika Padukone's Remark On Casual Dating From Old 'Koffee With Karan' Episode Takes Internet By Storm

In the clip from 2013, she expressed her inability to understand the concept of casual dating.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently made their first appearance as a couple on Karan Johar's show, Koffee With Karan Season 8, and took the internet by storm with their intimate and candid revelations about their relationship. The actress revealed that until Ranveer Singh did not propose, they were allowed to see other people but always found their way back to each other because no one excited her more than he did.

However, an old video of Ms Padukone from the previous season of Koffee With Karan has resurfaced on the internet wherein she opened up about not knowing how to date casually. In the clip from 2013, she candidly expressed her inability to understand the concept of casual dating.

She said, ''I'm very afraid of investing emotionally in a relationship because I don't know how to date someone casually. I don't know how to be in that middle-of-the-road sort of dating without me engaging. I don't know, just casual. It has more to do with Indian culture. I don't think we've been brought up to date. It's not in our culture to do that. That might change NOW. ''

Meanwhile, during Koffee With Karan 8, the actress revealedthat she had come out of difficult relationships and didn't want to be attached or committed. She said, ''I wanted to be single for a while because I had come from difficult relationships. I was going through a phase where I said 'I just don't want to be attached, don't want to be committed'. And I had fun! And then he comes along, so I didn't commit, until he proposed to me. There was no 'commitment as such. Even if we were technically allowed to see other people, we would just keep coming back to each other.''

Needless to say, social media went into overdrive comparing the two interviews and trolling the actress. Many called her a 'hypocrite' for changing her stance and making contradictory statements, while some called her a 'red flag.'

Actor-comedian Vir Das came to her support and wrote, "Moment of silence for all the men who are upset that a Bollywood star way out of their league was casually dating for a while, and wasn't as committed as their imaginary girlfriend is to them."

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married in Italy in 2018. Their first film together was Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela (2013), which was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The couple have also co-starred in Bajirao Mastani and 'Padmaavat.' The couple also shared screen space in Kabir Khan's sports drama '83. They also co-starred in Cirkus song Current Laga Re.