Karan Johar Reveals Shabana Azmi Didn't Want Make Up During Rocky Aur Rani Funeral Scene

Karan Johar (R), Shabana Azmi (L). (Courtesy: KaranJohar)

Karan Johar recently opened up about how Shabana Azmi didn't want to put make up during the funeral scene in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Karan Johar was in conversation with actor Charlize Theron for The Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. Charlize Theron said that she didn't like the idea when people put lipstick on her even when she had just fallen off a truck. Taking a cue from her words, Karan Johar shared the anecdote from Rocky Aur Rani set and he admitted his obsession with making people look good on screen irrespective of the situations.

Karan Johar said to The Hindustan Times, "I worked with a very prolific actor, Shabana Azmi, she is a veteran actor, won a National Award. I could equate her to Meryl Streep. That good. And she was in my recent film and we were filming a scene in the kitchen. She had blow-dried hair, a beautifully draped saree, hair and makeup done. She says, who cooks looking like this? I said in my film, that's how it's gonna be."

Karan Johar didn't stop there. He said, "And then there was a funeral sequence. She says 'Please can you allow me to remove my makeup here? Someone just died.' I was like, 'Well not too much of it. Because the lenses are sharp and I don't want you to look a certain way. She said there is no reality. I said I am not going for it."

Karan Johar has been in the limelight for his talk show Koffee With Karan Season 8. The first episode witnessed Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone revealing about their relationship, marriage and a lot more. After five years of marriage, Deepika and Ranveer shared their wedding video on the show for the first time. Deepika's comments about her "casual dating" created a stir on social media too. The second episode witnessed Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol sharing their success, failures as well as their family bond and a lot more. Karan Johar revealed the list of guests who will be appearing on his show in a new promo on Friday. Kareena Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan-Ananya Panday, Ajay Devgn-Rohit Shetty will share the couch this time.

Karan Johar returned to the director's chair after seven years with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra in the lead roles. The film minted a handsome amount of money at the box office.