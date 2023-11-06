Koffee With Karan 8: Sara Ali Khan Outs 2 Celeb Couples With 'Night Manager' And 'Wrong Sara' Replies

Still from a video shared by Karan Johar. (Courtesy: karanjohar)

The upcoming episode ofKoffee With Karan 8will feature “two highly inflammable girls on the Koffee couch” — Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday. As per Karan Johar, the episode is going to be “all about friendship, love and the movies”. After watching the promo, it is safe to say that the Sara-Ananya special episode is already a hit. Be it Sara reacting to the “alleged rumours about dating India cricketer Shubham Gill” (more on that later) or the Aditya Roy Kapur references, we just can't wait for the episode now. Can you? Now, let us look at one of the major highlights of the promo. It's Karan Johar's question to Sara, “One thing Ananya has that you don't?” Without wasting a second, Sara says, “A night manager.” Oh boy! Did Sara confirm that Ananya and Aditya Roy Kapur are dating? Well, well, we can't miss the look on Ananya's face. FYI: The Night Manager stars Ananya's rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead role.

Wait, there is more, Karan Johar then moves to Ananya Panday, “How are you managing your nights? You have not been a bit Gumraah in love?” Again, an Aditya Roy Kapur reference. Gumraah, directed by Vardhan Ketkar, featured Aditya in a dual role. To this, Ananya, after blushing for a bit, says, “Aashiqui aise hoti hai but…ahhh…Stop talking.” Aashiqui 2 featured Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles.

At one point in the promo, Karan Johar also asks Sara Ali Khan to address the “alleged rumours about dating [India cricketer] Shubham Gill”. Sara, being Sara, says, “You have got the wrong Sara guys. Sara ka sara duniya galat Sara ke piche pada hai [The whole world is after the wrong Sara].” Is that a cryptic hint that Shubham Gill and Sara Tendulkar are in a relationship?

Sharing the promo, Karan Johar said, “It's all about friendship, love & the movies with these two magnetic girls on the Koffee couch for the next episode! Trust me, it's a blast!!!!”

In a KWK promoreleased last week, Ananya Panday said, “I am feeling very Ananya Coy Kapur."

The dating rumours between Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur began last year on Koffee With Karan 7. KJo asked Ananya, "I saw you at my party... What's brewing between you and Aditya Roy Kapoor?" After much ado, Ananya replied, "I find Aditya Roy Kapur hot."

Koffee With Karan 8 is currently streaming on Disney Hotstar. The makers release a new episode every Thursday.