Munna Bhai M.B.B.S At 20: Sanjay Dutt And Arshad Warsi Relive Shoot Days

Sanjay Dutt in a film still. (courtesy: SanjayDutt)

It wouldn't be an exaggeration to call Munna Bhai M.B.B.Sone of the iconic movies of Sanjay Dutt's illustrious career. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film hit the screens on December 19, 2003, marking its 20th anniversary today. This cinematic gem is remembered for its hilarious dialogues, emotional scenes, the unbreakable bond of friendship between Munna Bhai and Circuit, and, of course, the heartwarming "jadoo ki jhappi" moments. Such was the film's success that it was remade in various languages – in Tamil as Vasool Raja MBBS, in Telugu as Shankar Dada M.B.B.S., in Kannada as Uppi Dada M.B.B.S., and in Sinhala as Dr. Nawariyan. Taking a nostalgic trip down memory lane, Sanjay Dutt shared a special video to commemorate this milestone and celebrate the magic of Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.

In the video, a montage unfolds and presents various moments from the film. It covers emotional and comedic instances, from memorable classroom scenes to Sanjay Dutt flexing his biceps. The video also features the female lead Gracy Singh, Sanjay Dutt's partner-in-crime in the movie Arshad Warsi, his reel and real-life father Sunil Dutt, and his on-screen mother, Rohini Hattangadi. In the background, the iconic track from the film, M Bole Toh can be heard.

Captioning the video, Sanjay Dutt wrote, “Two decades of laughter, emotions, and a whole lot of jadoo ki jhappi! Celebrating 20 years of Munna Bhai MBBS, a journey filled with unforgettable moments. Grateful for the love and support that made this film a timeless classic. Hoping that Munna Bhai 3 will be made soon!”

Fans of the film, including celebrities, have flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages. For instance, actor Rajat Bedi said: “You are and always will be a ROCKSTAR baba bhai.”

Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani wrote: “Beautiful. Truly timeless.” Aalim Hakim dropped heart emojis. Several fans of the actor have also flooded the comments section with heart emojis.

Meanwhile, everyone's favourite Arshad Warsi aka Circuit posted an image of Sanjay Dutt and him from the film and said, “20 years, wow, seems like yesterday… I thank you all for loving Munna & Circuit so much.”

Fans responded to the post by asking for a third film in the franchise.

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S was followed by a sequel Lage Raho Munna Bhai in 2006.

