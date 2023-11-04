Sanjay Dutt Asks The Paparazzi To Take The Slipper Lying On The Road: "Chappal Le Le Beta"

Sanjay Dutt pictured in Mumbai

Mumbai paparazzi and the chappal story continues. Sanjay Dutt was pictured by the paparazzi in Mumbai on Saturday. While Sanjay Dutt was making his way towards car, he found a chappal lying on the road. He asked the paps to take it. He can be heard saying in the video, "Chappal le le. Hey Bhai." A paparazzo says, "Purani hai (It's an old one)". Sanjay Dutt one more time says, "Chappal le le beta" (please take the chappal back) before getting into the car.

The chappal story started when Alia Bhatt handed over a chappal to a paparazzo a few months back. Alia Bhatt stepped out for a dinner date with mom Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen. While Alia was making her way out of the eatery, she found a paparazzo's missing slipper on the road. "Chappal kiska hai (whose slipper is this)," she asked and handed it back to the paparazzo to whom it belonged. When Alia was spotted, the paparazzi also told her that they liked the trailer of her upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The actress thanked them for the compliment. Take a look at the video here:

Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Leo with Vijay. Sanjay Dutt dropped his first look from Puri Jagannadh's new film Double ISMART on the occasion of his 64th birthday. Apart from Sanjay Dutt, the movie stars Telugu star Ram Pothineni. Dressed in a suit, Sanjay Dutt sports a stylish look with earrings, rings, and tattoos on his face and fingers. Sanjay Dutt aka Big Bull smokes a cigar in the poster.

Sharing the poster on his Instagram profile, Sanjay Dutt wrote in the caption, "It takes me immense pride to be working with the director of the masses #PuriJagannadh ji and the young energetic Ustaad @ram_pothineni. Glad to be Playing the #BIGBULL in this sci-fi mass entertainer #DoubleISMART." Double ISMART will release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages on March 8, 2024. Sanjay Dutt also announced that in his post. He wrote, "Excited to be teaming up with this super-talented team and Looking forward to the film hitting the screens on MARCH 8th, 2024."

Apart from Double ISMART, Sanjay Dutt will be seen in Ghudchadi alongside Raveena Tandon.