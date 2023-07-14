Crazy Viral: Alia Bhatt Hands Paparazzo's Missing Slipper Back To Him - "Chappal Kiska Hai?"

Alia Bhatt pictured in the city.

Alia Bhatt took some time out of her super busy schedule and she stepped out for a dinner date last night with mom Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen. While Alia was making her way out of the eatery, she found a paparazzo's missing slipper on the road. "Chappal kiska hai (whose slipper is this)," she asked and handed it back to the paparazzo to whom it belonged. When Alia was spotted last night, the paparazzi also told her that they liked the trailer of her upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The actress thanked them for the compliment.

See pictures from last night here:

Alia Bhatt also has two Bollywood releases lined up - Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh, and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. She will make her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone. Last month, she attended the Netflix Tudum event in Brazil, where the trailer of her film Heart Of Stone released.

Alia Bhatt had four film releases last year - RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Brahmastra - all of which received stellar box office collections. She also starred in and co-produced Darlings, which released on Netflix and received positive reviews. She won Filmfare Best Actress trophy for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Alia's mom Soni Razdan is best-known for her performances in films like Trikaal, Mandi, Page 3, Khamosh, Monsoon Wedding, No Fathers In Kashmir, Yours Truly and Raazi, in which she co-starred with her daughter Alia Bhatt. She also featured in the Netflix series Call My Agent: Bollywood.