Alia Bhatt Joins YRF Spy Universe As Headliner: Report

There are stars and then there is Alia Bhatt. From playing the head of a brothel in Gangubai Kathiawadi to winning a million hearts already with her “Rani” avatar in Karan Johar's upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, the actress is growing from strength to strength. Now, as per a PinkVilla report, Alia is all set to join Aditya Chopra's spy universe. The actress will reportedly headline the 8th film in Yash Raj Film's Spy Universe, which is one of the biggest IPs in the history of Indian cinema. Don't know about you, but we can't keep calm. A source told the portal, "Alia Bhatt is one of the biggest crowd pullers in today's time and she will be playing a super-agent in the YRF Spy Universe like Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Shah Rukh Khan. Aditya Chopra and the team have planned an epic female-led spy film with Alia Bhatt which is expected to push her to the edge.”

The source added, “Alia Bhatt's inclusion to the Spy Universe indicates that Aditya Chopra is leaving no audience segment out of the equation. She will be playing a spy in an out-and-out action entertainer, and this will be a big novelty for the audience base that she appeals to. It's going to be Alia Bhatt like never before.”

Talking about Aditya Chopra's vision for Alia Bhatt's character, the source added, “Aditya Chopra is very bullish about Alia and has big plans for her character arc in his universe. He is looking to start a franchise within the Spy Universe centred around Alia's character and he will pull all stops to mount the yet untitled film on a scale that none can imagine.”

The Alia Bhatt project is expected to be the 8th film in the YRF Spy Universe, the report added. The film, which is in the pre-production stage, will go on floors in 2024.

Talking about YRF's Spy Universe, it started with Salman Khan as Tiger in the 2012 film Ek Tha Tiger. It was directed by Kabir Khan. Then, Salman reprised his role as Tiger in Ali Abbas Zafar's Tiger Zinda Hai. It was released in 2017. The next film, in the spy universe, was Siddharth Anand's 2019 release War, starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in lead roles. Then came Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster Pathaan (2023), which also saw a special cameo by Salman Khan. The superstars will once again meet in Tiger 3, which is slated for a Diwali release. SRK will make a special appearance in the film. Oh, and, there is Hrithik Roshan's Fighter too. Hope you remember his reference in Pathaan.

Fighter, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, will release next year. It will be followed by War 2, headlined by Hrithik Roshan and RRR actor Jr NTR. Fans are also waiting for Tiger vs Pathaan, which will showcase a ruthless face-off between the two giants of Indian cinema - Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. The film is expected to go on floors next year.

